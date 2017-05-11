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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Concrete Floors Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Everything needed to be approachable and simple,” says Hilary. “The house reflects who we are.”
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Hilary and her husband, Jimmy, opted for a functional, restrained material palette. In the dining room, Rejuvenation pendants hang above a table by Hedge House and chairs from Hay.