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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/counters : tile

Kitchen Concrete Floors Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A curving skylight illuminates the minimalist kitchen of a dwelling in Bondi Beach, Australia, that was renovated by Andrew Burges Architects.
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The cooktop and wall ovens are also original and still function well.
The original kitchen, complete with Krisel-designed pegboard cabinetry, remains in place.
014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX