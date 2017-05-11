Kitchen Concrete Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/counters : stone

The dark kitchen creates a bold visual contrast with the nearby cirmolo wood wall. The kitchen countertops are slate, and the cabinets are dark gray-painted European oak.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In white kitchens with black countertops, the countertop often becomes the focal point. Here, twin Foscarini Gregg pendants tie together a black table and this large island, made of oak with a thin, black stone countertop.
At a home about half an hour from Lake Tahoe, architect Jack Hawkins and interior designer Cheryl Chenault built a house that would support their clients’ unique requirements in a home that would be 8,000 to 10,000 square feet. In the kitchen, two islands, one in the shape of an L and the other a smaller rectangular island, are layered table over one portion create generous space to spread out. Norman Cherner barstools from Design Within Reach line the island in the kitchen, which is crowned by an open loft office. The faucets are from Dornbracht; the countertops are Caesarstone. Hawkins integrated a steel-clad casual eating nook, at left.
The wine cellar.
The sink was relocated for functionality and new windows above it installed so the owner can look out over the garden. The perimeter counters are composed of custom-made 15-Ply birch with oak butcher block style veneer and the island is topped with Caesarstone. A new bar area with two under-counter fridges and a pop-up TV replaced a pony wall from the 70s.
kitchen
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
All of the window and door openings frame composed views of the surrounding countryside, acting almost as paintings hung on the walls.
Kitchen
Kitchen Island looking toward entry
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times).
Waterfall island in Pietra Cardosa

