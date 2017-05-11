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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Concrete Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A scalloped red lacquered MDF island adds sculptural presence to the compact kitchen, paired with Cambria Minnesota Snow countertops in matte finish—chosen after visiting countless showrooms.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The kitchen island is made of poured terrazzo, balanced atop a mirrored slab and two orange posts for a playful, postmodern vibe.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
Honed concrete floors and a level-5 drywall finish on the walls lend a subtle luster to the space. Choosing an IKEA cabinet system allowed Nils to invest in higher-end appliances from Bosch and Miele. The task pendant light is from Danish company Menu.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
The kitchen and dining area opens out to a narrow balcony that overlooks the internal courtyard and has views over the bay. The DC09 dining chairs are by Inoda + Sveje for Miyazaki Chair Company, and sourced from Great Dane Furniture.
The Heath Tile kitchen backsplash features the Alabaster colorway of the Mural series, which features six different glaze blends. The subtle variation complements the plasterwork and white oak timber used throughout the interior.
Laney LA selected pure white quartzite for the kitchen countertops—and the veining matches the cracks in the floor. Aleks and Erica embraced the imperfections that come with concrete flooring, and they like how it contrasts with the white walls.
Wine cellar
The remodeled kitchen retained plumbing locations and general layout, but functionality and circulation was improved.
In the kitchen, white Caesarstone counters seamlessly top white flat-front cabinets.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Colors from dramatic, Icelandic landscapes inspired the contrasting interiors. Volcanic orange creates a multifunctional gathering point at the heart of the home while the swimming pool brings in a lagoon hue; the cabinets recall glaciers and lava. In the kitchen, "disappearing" chairs are stored under the island to maximize space.
The white subway-tiled backsplash and open shelving make the kitchen look brighter and more spacious. The wrap-over counter top on the island looks like weathered steel but it's actually Dekton®, a composite material.
kitchen details
kitchen and hall
Kitchen
The renovation features a pulpit-like mezzanine that overlooks the main living space. This new cantilevered structure creates a focused central nucleus for the home.
Containing the kitchen, office, library, and plant room, the building can be seen as a form of a pulpit, a place to foster the owner’s life and work. A birch plywood skin wraps the mezzanine structure, linking spaces and functions.
Bulthaup kitchen cabinets are complemented with quartzite and stainless steel countertops.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
kitchen walnut island with stools
The house is laid out on three levels, with the main entrance leading to the top-floor kitchen, which features concrete floors, quartz counters, a refrigerator and wall oven by Electrolux, and a stainless-steel apron-front sink from Kraus.