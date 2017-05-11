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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/counters : laminate

Kitchen Concrete Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek white-and-concrete interior fit-out provides a contemporary, open-plan living space for the young family.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
Philippine mahogany cabinetry in the kitchen echoes the rest of the home. The original red countertops pick up the red from the concrete floors.
Natural light streams into the kitchen through glass inset clerestory windows at the top of the 12.5-foot-tall ceiling.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Part of the kitchen island slides back to reveal the hidden entrance to the cellar. For added protection, a perforated steel sheet can be used to cover the opening.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
The staircase’s open treads and slim, cable railing avoid blocking sight lines outside. A modest material palette, including a concrete floor, wood cabinetry, and charcoal laminate counters, cedes to the views.
The compact kitchen features plenty of counter space. The cabinet fronts are made from reclaimed longleaf pine sheathing from a local bungalow.
Glazed, timber-framed folding doors separate the interior living area from the balcony.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
The kitchen appliances are by Mora and the sink is by Franke.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.