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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Concrete Floors Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
Dining and kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo