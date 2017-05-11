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All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/backsplashes : glass tile

Kitchen Concrete Floors Glass Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

White plasterboard walls and white kitchen cabinetry maintain a simple palette for the home, letting the views take center stage.
Rift sawn white oak cabinets in the kitchen.
The kitchen, located on the top floor, is open and bright. Concrete countertops by Anomal echo the flooring beneath, while the pale blue Moda Vetro glass tiles from Pental offset the neutral color palette. The Kungsbacka cabinetry are from IKEA.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
kitchen
The abundance of white and gray surfaces and uninterrupted lines gives the kitchen a serene feel, which is enhanced by the views of the unspoiled countryside through the glazed doors. There is no shortage of worktop space, thanks to its C-shape design and large central island.
kitchen and hall
kitchen elevation
Lofted kitchen, sealed integrally colored concrete floors. The tiny frosted glass window only glows on owners' marriage anniversary for 2 minutes.
Double height kitchen with the warm mass of cabinets rising like a stalagmite in the cavern scaling the height while the hung pendant lights from ceiling coming down like stalactites to the human scale.
The kitchen opens to the elements thanks to sliding doors from C.R. Laurence. The anigre in the kitchen is the same employed in the master bedroom.
The kitchen is sized to entertain small parties while also accommodating a more cozy feel for just the family.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo
Walnut Kitchen Cabinets by AvenueTwo, Caesarstone Countertops, Jenn-Air Appliances
kitchen with butcher block