Kitchen Concrete Floors Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
A work counter and breakfast bar.
The addition's modern, open kitchen.
Different surface materials create textural richness in the kitchen.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The kitchen features countertops made from Artedomus Grigio Basaltina stone.
A fully equipped communal kitchen.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
The contractor installed the walnut trim, shelving, and cabinets sides and backing on site.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
Roxburgh McEwan Architects used cross-laminated timber for the exterior structure and internal divisions.
The kitchen echoes the bathroom in its finishes, including the Silestone countertop, IKEA cabinets, and Dal Tile backsplash. The space-saving fridge and range are from Blomberg.
White subway tiles and a large window over the sink brighten the kitchen.
The expansive skylights are by Rooflight Architectural.
The kitchen joinery is by Barnaby Reynolds.
Cool blue panels hang along one side of the kitchen wall.
The kitchen's overhead cabinets have been built from solid timber recycled from re-milled Messmate hardwood floorboards.
The compact, 54-square-foot kitchen is equipped with an induction cooktop (no gas used). The countertops are Create Stone's White Quartz made with 72-percent post-industrial waste.
Shielded by overhanging eaves, ample northern glazing lets in an abundance of natural light and views of the outdoors.
Kitchen & Dining
Upcountry Maui Cottage and Barn: kitchen
view from dining room into new kitchen
Galley kitchen looking east toward broom closet and doorway to living areas
The kitchen and dining areas serve as the heart of the home and connect to a small greenhouse via stairs.
The centrally located sink does double duty. On the kitchen side, a suspended chalkboard for notes hovers above it. Similar tile in the kitchen backsplash and shower creates continuity. Note the tiny cooktop with integrated, exposed venting above it, which syncs with the industrial concrete on the floor and ceiling.
Kitchen with the custom steel hood, Fireclay ceramic tile backsplash in a herringbone pattern, and Dekton counters
galley kitchen looking west
Light enters the kitchen from the courtyard through one of the glass doors.
The kitchen is framed by two white walls which link to the adjoining spaces.
A custom made wine glass and pot holder hangs above the island.
kitchen walnut island with stools
Kitchen, all wood finishes was taken from the forest.
Kitchen
Geometric-patterned, hydraulic-imitation tiles from Portuguese brand Recer in grey, mustard, and white used for the backsplash, and a feature wall gives this Barcelona apartment plenty of vibrant charm.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen featuring custom sustainable joinery by The Nest, recycled brick wall with no VOC paint, and photography by Brooke Holm (represented by Modern Times)
Existing kitchen with new furniture and accessories

