Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/appliances : range

Kitchen Concrete Floors Range Design Photos and Ideas

Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
The counters are Italian marble, called Arabescato Orobico Grigio, which reminds the couple of aerial views of the Southwest. The cabinets are painted 'Miami Parasol' from Backdrop paint.
"The home is about 1,500 square feet, but I knew I wanted to devote a lot of that to a large kitchen and living space,
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The floor and the wall merge into one as concrete, wood, and subtle, warm tones create an integrated look. Customized furniture and built-in pieces throughout add to the minimalist vibe.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
Exposing structural materials as finish materials created valuable cost savings. The structural concrete floors and exposed second floor framing strengthen the overall aesthetic, while eliminating the need for drywall or additional flooring.
Bronze, aluminum, and black oak were used as part of the kitchen design. A stainless monobloc island is surrounded by polished quartz countertops on the perimeter.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Stainless steel cabinets from IKEA were paired with a Corian countertop in the renovated kitchen. The custom cabinetry will be accessed by a rolling library ladder, which the couple will have fabricated by a local woodworker.
One of the owners is a chef, so the kitchen, featuring HAY Revolver bar stools, naturally takes centerstage. Although it opens to the living room, the imposing butcher block ensures that cooks can be sealed away when maximum concentration is needed.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
A small two-burner cooktop and a built-in mini-fridge offer the perfect amount of functionality for the homeowner's needs.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops.
The dining area features a Cherner table and Series 7 chairs by Arne Jacobson that are brightly colored to represent the color wheel.
The kitchen is located behind the dining space and features a concrete counter—a reference to the industrial-style architecture.
La Paloma Miro brick meets charcoal-colored polished concrete in the kitchen. A stainless-steel backsplash matches the bottom set of cabinetry.
The kitchen has become a lab for Scott’s food experiments and a studio for his ventures, such as the Acid League—a startup that makes artisanal “living vinegar” and condiments.
The cooktop is by Wolf and the oven, hood, and dishwasher are by Bosch.
“We did a style of kitchen that you would find in Oaxaca,” says the designer. It’s simple and durable, and made for cooking any type of food.
"Before there was a full-sized fridge that jutted out and blocked the clerestories," says Jessy, who replaced the clunky kitchen appliance with inconspicuous CoolDrawer units by Fisher & Paykel. With the exception of the Falmec range hood, all the appliances are now built into lower cabinets, which were fabricated by Dan Eckstrom. The vibrant encaustic tile is by Mission Tile West. The oven is by Fisher & Paykel.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
A Heath Ceramics tile backsplash in neutral tones offsets the custom walnut cabinetry.
An island with seating from Blu Dot is joined by a custom walnut table fabricated by SOBU. The paint color on the island, Pigeon by Farrow &amp; Ball, syncs with the new poured concrete floors.
The new kitchen is also a galley layout, but has more room to spread out lengthwise.
Glass blocks allow soft light to enter the kitchen without distracting from the courtyard view.
The efficient floor plan eliminates the need for corridors, maintaining seamless connections between and across spaces.
The stove was kept in place in order to retain the position of the gas and venting. The designer dropped the sill on the right-side window to the floor. Sleek black cabinetry is topped with Essastone Concrete Pezzato weathered stone on the perimeter, and custom terrazzo on the island.
“We don’t need the full ‘breakfast bar’ that is a feature of so many modern kitchens, as we make a point of eating together as a family at the table for meals,” say the clients. “The stools under the cantilevered bench are usually used while chopping vegetables with a glass of wine in hand.”
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Pops of red—via the Louis Poulsen lights and Vola tap—are a nod to the homeowner’s favorite hue.
A wall of custom blackbutt cabinetry conceals the fridge and lots of storage.
Kerf cabinetry, Heath Ceramics tile, and a BlueStar range complement stainless steel countertops and a porcelain sink in the kitchen.
Large sliders by LaCantina Doors bring ample light into the kitchen, which features a blackened steel pendant by the architects and De Haro counter stools by Fyrn. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Concreteworks countertops, a Wolf range, Kallista sink, and Boffi faucet also fill the space.</span>
The homeowners love the flow of the kitchen, dining room, living room, and butler’s pantry—so much so that they've already had more parties since moving in than they did in 26 years at their prior residence.
The original wood ceiling was revealed, and the appliances are also freestanding. Shelving and lights are also by Vipp.
"In the kitchen we wanted to create an austere volume filled with natural light that allows for a small room to feel so much bigger," says Hazelbaker.
The modular unit is by Vipp, and was chosen to visually juxtapose the new addition with the existing structure.
They used only wood framing and a newly devised Douglas fir plywood ceiling wedge that provides lateral strength. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Range and hood is by Miele, and the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero.</span>
Hilary and Michael’s firm, MOS, served as general contractor on the project, collaborating with engineering firm Silman to maximize construction speed and economy. The bar stools are from Vitra.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
1234