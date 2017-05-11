All Photos/kitchen/floors : concrete/appliances : range

146 Kitchen Concrete Floors Range Design Photos And Ideas

The expansive, cube-like Savion House is a multi-level family home designed by Neuman Hayner. The study floats above the kitchen in a lofted space that provides privacy and accessibility.
Inserting a mix of texture, raw materials and functional elements, SHED Architecture & Design was able to artfully marry the new additions with the original industrial construction in Capitol Hill Loft by using a palette of concrete brick, stainless steel plate, blackened steel, and mirror.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
The Poliform Italian kitchen features Corian countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and custom cabinetry.
The kitchen extends from inside to outside. Large sliding doors completely open up the interior living spaces to the exterior deck, which provides additional prep, dining, and cooking spaces.
The black Richlite and walnut kitchen is one of Mongillo's favorite elements of the home. He says that kitchens often feel out of place—but this one is an architectural feature, with the island acting as another piece of furniture.
Large openings on both side of the living spaces facilitate natural ventilation. The home creates the sense of being outdoors while providing shelter from the elements.
Kitchen
Fitted with Miele Pro appliances, the fully equipped kitchen features plenty of counter space, along with a center island that’s great for prepping snacks and meals.
The signature post-and-beam construction lines the living room and dining area.
Now equipped with modern amenities, the light-filled kitchen facilitates easy entertaining.
From 2017 to 2018, various areas in the home were treated to a thoughtful renovation—including the kitchen, floors, deck, baths, and fixtures throughout.
Right off the main living area is a spacious kitchen.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
Dining takes place at the large custom-fabricated table underneath pendant lighting. Seating is a mix of Eames Shell Chairs and Real Good chairs from Blu Dot.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
Inside, concrete is used as both a finish and a building material for integrated furnishings.
The kitchen is outfitted with Miele appliances. The faucet and stainless steel cabinets are by Boffi.
The kitchen features a 24-foot-long counter made of stainless steel and walnut.
View from kitchen island to great room with steel mantel fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
The kitchen is outfitted with concrete counters and floors and off-grid-friendly appliances that use less energy. The ceiling is paneled in reclaimed barn wood.
The staircase’s open treads and slim, cable railing avoid blocking sight lines outside. A modest material palette, including a concrete floor, wood cabinetry, and charcoal laminate counters, cedes to the views.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
The light-filled, modern kitchen has been updated with a marble-topped peninsula with breakfast-bar seating and plenty of storage. It also features Viking appliances including a built-in, stainless steel SubZero refrigerator.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
Red Dot Studio upgraded the Laidley Cottage kitchen with a wood-fronted refrigerator and cabinets, open shelving, and whimsical pendant lighting.
The home's kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an eye-catching, solid marble backsplash. A Juniper THIN modular light hangs over a large island with a Brizo faucet and Caesarstone counters in "rugged concrete." Appliances from Wolf and Sub-Zero complete the space.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The once-hermitic kitchen now has a direct view of the patio and pool. The hood is by Zephyr, the cooktop is by Miele, the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero, the ovens are by GE Monogram, and the stand mixer is by KitchenAid.The Sebastian barstools and Trådig fruit bowl are also from Ikea.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen scheme features banks of white, flat-front cabinets for serene contrast with the wood palette.
Now, the kitchen's workspace has been considerably expanded, which makes it multi-functional. During the day, it's Kevin's design studio; at night, it's ready for relaxing. Black IKEA cabinetry is a streamlined backdrop for the warm wood accents and geometric wall tile, the latter from Wayfair. The stools are from Blu Dot.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The entry segues into the open kitchen and living space. The second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed. By removing its walls, the architects brought in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
The Olson Kundig-designed kitchen features green soapstone countertops and oak veneer cabinets, with custom Olson Kundig hardware.
The kitchen features a Bosch HMC54151UC oven and microwave combo.
The kitchen, dining area, and living room seamlessly flow together, making the first floor seem more spacious.
The natural material palette of stone, wood, and polished concrete is enhanced by views of the surrounding greenery.
ANACAPA's Minimalist Urban Residence is modestly sized (2500 square feet) and was designed with the region’s temperate climate in mind. Radiant heat cement floors and two indoor fireplaces provide warmth on cooler days.
A sturdy concrete countertop curves around the entire length of the kitchen, finished in a texture Webster describes as “bug splattered.” Despite the unappetizing name, it works well for rolling out dough. Its circular motif reappears in the custom cabinets’ finger pulls, which also help ventilate the cupboards. The fixtures are from Kubus and the appliances are from Miele.
For the new kitchen, they incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
On the opposite side, the kitchen overlooks a sitting room.
The kitchen features period-appropriate globe pendant lighting.
In the kitchen and dining area, the Akoya pendant by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over a Bend Goods Bistro Table; the Hoist Sconce over the Signature Hardware kitchen sink and faucet is also by RBW. A Material Kitchen cookware set and Kinto coffee set outfits the kitchen, along with Neenineen ceramics and Snowe glassware. A SMEG fridge adds a retro touch.
The kitchen echoes the bathroom in its finishes, including the Silestone countertop, IKEA cabinets, and Dal Tile backsplash. The space-saving fridge and range are from Blomberg.
The kitchen island, also Douglas fir, showcases the material’s rich striations and color variations. Behind the kitchen are two bedrooms and a single bathroom. A large open air pavilion, built concurrently with the cabin, can be seen from the windows on the right.
The kitchen features the original wood-paneled ceiling, polished concrete floors, custom cabinetry from Woodline Design, a black granite countertop, and stools from Restoration Hardware.
Fans were added for improved air circulation.
This kitchen is an exercise in light and dark, which echoes the home’s dark exterior and light interior. The white quartz countertops gleam against the black sink and fixtures, and the cabinets and backsplashes were constructed from Baltic birch.
Architect Kevin Alter integrated wood from the original bungalow into the kitchen and covered the island in Carrara marble, with an interior clad in wood. A long table extends from the side of the island, and wine storage is integrated into one end of the island. New appliances include a Wolf range, a Broan hood, and a Miele oven and refrigerator. The Fucsia pendant lights are by Achille Castiglioni for Flos.
At this home renovation in England, the architects kept the interiors minimal and stripped back, allowing for extra space to be used by the family as they pleased. A kitchen island with exposed plywood on the interior but painted on the exterior doubles up as a breakfast bar, and holds storage space for three Magis swivel beech barstools to be tucked away when not in use.
Guess used inexpensive graded pine plywood so that he would get heavy grain patterns on the surfaces. One of the main goals in the kitchen was simplicity. To that end, he opted for a poured-in-place concrete island. "We didn’t know if we could afford to do that, but we found a great subcontractor [Nate Francis of Countertop Creations] here who had never really built anything like that," Guess says. "Because he was interested in giving it a shot and adding it to his portfolio, he didn’t charge an exorbitant amount of money because it was sort of an experiment for him as well." The kitchen features a GE Profile refrigerator and KitchenAid range, microwave, and dishwasher. The sink and faucet are from Kohler. The project's builder was Joe Doherty with Custom Homecrafters of Austin.
123

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.