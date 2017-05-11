Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
The kitchen peninsula, perfect for casual dining, is one of four designated eating spaces in the home, along with the formal dining room, back deck, and roof deck. Getting creative in lockdown, "we pretended they were different restaurants or cafés and would use each for different meals and coffee breaks throughout the day," says Melanie.
An eye-catching black kitchen provides a bold counterpoint to the otherwise light and airy interior palette. LG appliances, Wilsonart quartz counters in Manhattan, Vertical Tube pendants from Castor Design, and Restoration Hardware French T-Back Stools complete the striking space.
By knocking down walls, Dominguez was able to open the previously cramped kitchen and add extra cabinetry and counter space. He was also able to make room for a peninsula with a waterfall edge.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Perched high in the hills of Silver Lake, this Albert P. Martin–designed midcentury home has returned to the market following a recent renovation and expansion. Originally covered in colorful tile, the kitchen received a monochromatic upgrade with white quartz countertops and new state-of-the-art appliances.
Whereas others might look at a board-formed cement wall in a basement and see, well, a concrete wall, Jess and Jonathan Taylor, the design duo behind the L.A.-based firm Taylor + Taylor, were inspired. The couple had purchased a virtually untouched 1952 house in east L.A. and that concrete wall became the backdrop for a new guest kitchen in the basement. "It was really the starting point of the whole design," says Jess Taylor. "As designers, our goal is to always try to incorporate the existing surroundings whenever possible, utilize them in practical ways, and be inspired by them."
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
Open shelves balance out the hard-working wall of cabinetry opposite. "In a space like this, every fraction of an inch matters," says Jonathan, and making room for display and a sense of openness is also important.
The designers developed the preliminary schematic for the tile, then refined the layout on site. "We wanted to bring in six or seven different tiles that were all geometric and make it such that there's no pattern, there's no repeat. Everything is unique," says Jonathan. "Once we had the tiles, [we] laid things out and confirmed and made some adjustments. Everything is just a little different when you get it in real space."
The couple installed a window over the sink to brighten up the dark basement space. The counters are stainless steel, so as to cede nicely into the concrete wall rather than compete with it.
"The wonderful thing about this line of tile from Fireclay is that there's no order minimums," says Jonathan. Considering that the designers were dealing with such a small footprint, this meant that they didn’t have to order more tile than what was needed.
"We started to piece together this idea of a floor that's all just geometry and chaos, but that still honors the monochromatic elements of the space and highlights the bluish-gray-green tones of the original cement walls," says Jonathan.
Equipped with an antique Garland stove and a custom teak wood island, the chef’s kitchen also provides direct access to the backyard. Also located on the garden level is an expansive sun room, media room, and custom-tiled powder room.
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
The main kitchen holds Wayfair counter stools, small dining tables and chairs, sink, faucet, and light fixtures; custom cabinetry by Café Appliances and Fire on the Mesa; and a hanging fruit basket by Xinh and Co.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The updated kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry,
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The renovation created a lighter, more open atmosphere with views extending from the dining room through the kitchen and to the living space in the rear. To break up the rooms, the couple replaced the wood kitchen floors with staggered tile from Arizona Tile.
In Chicago’s Lower West Side, editorial director Chelsea Jackson and and her chef husband Arthur renovated their fourth-floor condominium to include a custom Bulthaup kitchen. "We wanted to find a kitchen island that would be light enough to make the room seem large while still standing up to heavy-duty cooking," Chelsea notes. Calls to kitchen retailers were fruitless until Arthur reached the Bulthaup showroom, where the staff suggested he come check out a floor model of the discontinued System 20 kitchen. The stainless steel island, with its precise profile and gas cooktop, was exactly what the couple was after, and they bought it on the spot. A full Bulthaup kitchen—completed with components from the B3 range—would soon become the centerpiece of their new home.
The outdoor terrace and pool are accessible through a door near the kitchen.
The Kitchen & Dining Room The custom-made cabinet wall with white washed oak panels and charcoal grey metal detail, resting in front of a striped backdrop. #studioadjective @studioadjective #apartment #home #Kitchen #residential Studio Adjective Ltd. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective
custom made kitchen
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The custom cabinetry includes ample storage and a convenient mini desk.
The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.
014.CASA PEX
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
In the heart of Poblenou, a neighborhood in Barcelona that was once the epicenter of industry in the 19th century, rising real estate prices mean that people are finding better ways to maximize small apartments. One such apartment is Poblenou in 3 acts. Like a play that unfolds in three scenes, this 807-square-foot apartment is divided into three functional zones that each have their own story to tell.
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
In the renovation of a 1950s building in Royan, France, interior designer Florence Deau selected a fleet of vintage and new furnishings.
Kitchen - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design
