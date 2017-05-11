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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : floor

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017