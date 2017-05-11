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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/counters : wood

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Light wood cabinetry and black-and-white checkerboard flooring create a simple, classic look for the kitchen, where functional elements have been pared back to a bare minimum; there’s a sink and a small amount of cabinetry where hot plates and a microwave are stored. "Our client is not a big cook and often orders out when she’s at home," Hostache says.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Equipped with an antique Garland stove and a custom teak wood island, the chef’s kitchen also provides direct access to the backyard. Also located on the garden level is an expansive sun room, media room, and custom-tiled powder room.
Recently remodeled, the light-filled kitchen features stainless-steel appliances, black-and-white tiled flooring, as well as plenty of storage.
Located in the center of the van, the kitchen divides the sleeping space from the dining/work area. A butcher block countertop, large farm-style sink, matte black faucet, and patterned floor tile provide a modern take on a galley kitchen.
Solid Timber door with hanging pegs to hold the sink cover/chopping board – designed and built by Echo Living. The floating kitchenette unit with drawers and cupboard has a set-in Butler ceramic kitchen sink, and integral compact 12v fridge. The open shelves were designed and built by Echo Living. White Ceramic 300 x 300mm floor tiles from a range at Afoi Kathekklaki, Rethymno, Crete.
Wooden and marble cutting boards by Kaat Collection.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
014.CASA PEX
In the kitchen, rough-cut wood was treated to give it a bleached look that contrasts with the dark ceiling.
In the heart of Poblenou, a neighborhood in Barcelona that was once the epicenter of industry in the 19th century, rising real estate prices mean that people are finding better ways to maximize small apartments. One such apartment is Poblenou in 3 acts. Like a play that unfolds in three scenes, this 807-square-foot apartment is divided into three functional zones that each have their own story to tell.
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Kitchen Table
Kitchen Table
Kitchen Table