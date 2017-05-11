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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/counters : stone

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
Casa Pueblo's in-house restaurant serves a modern, seasonally inspired menu with local ingredients and flavors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen features a wide Corian countertop and Bertoia stools. The polished ceramic flooring is from Céramique Décor in Québec.
Kitchen