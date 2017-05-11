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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
The archiects call the approach "extravagant minimalism.
Peled advised his clients that, "The main effort for the budget needs to be that change of the layout to open all the crucial spaces in the apartment to that beautiful view."
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
Aster Cucine’s eco-friendly cabinetry from Italy was chosen along with high-end, efficient appliances and fixtures.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
“The kitchen was tucked away in the back of the house, as we used to see kitchens designed and in this case without proper ventilation or lighting. I brought the kitchen out to take advantage of all of the elements—lighting, air flow, and the extraordinary view,” explained Pederson.
A colorful sitting area off the kitchen with an additional dining area.
The bright colors and patterns are continued into the design of the kitchen.