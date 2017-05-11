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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/counters : laminate

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Laminate Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All fixed furniture is bespoke. Cabinets in the kitchen, bathroom, corridor, and bedrooms have custom-made door handles, lacquered in tones to match their surfaces.
Outside of the brick hued core, walls are white to maximize light.
A steel kitchen fan cylinder stands as the anchor in the kitchen with white, plastic dome overhead disguising a spotlight to replace a ceiling lamp. Small globe sconces provide extra light on the backsplash.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
custom made kitchen
After: kitchen
Kitchen
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.