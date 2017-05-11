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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

On the upper level, a black "shed" cleverly incorporates the kitchen, bathroom, and storage.
The outdoor terrace and pool are accessible through a door near the kitchen.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
014.CASA PEX