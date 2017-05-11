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All Photos/kitchen/floors : ceramic tile/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Ceramic Tile Floors Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

Valspar ‘Black Evergreen’ covers the beams, doors, and trim. The perimeter counters are concrete, by Cement Elegance.
The focus of the renovation was the kitchen, where the textures of tiles and brickwork play backdrop to considered, bespoke carpentry.
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
kitchen facing the living room and patio.
Custom cabinetry spans the entire width of the home, providing ample storage.
"The structure of House Tokyo was built with wood, which can still be seen in the interior design of the residence," notes Unemori. "The open-plan kitchen and dining area were placed on the first floor where the spacious overhead area is dominated by the framework's wooden beams."
A waterfall marble counter wraps the kitchen peninsula.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
A streamlined, modern kitchen with shiplap joinery.
The open kitchen/dining room is bright and airy.
014.CASA PEX
The kitchen is large enough for an eat-in
The appliances are by Neff and the wall lamp is by Anglepoise. In the backyard, the couple installed a shed for storing their bicycles. The window seat was an item on Emma’s wish list.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Kitchen
Kitchen