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All Photos/kitchen/floors : carpet/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Carpet Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Sited in a remote desert residence built by Lautner almost 70 years ago, the property was commissioned by Hollywood movie producer Lucien Hubbard who wanted a holiday retreat where he could escape from L.A. with actress Mary Pickford.