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All Photos/kitchen/floors : carpet/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Carpet Floors Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.
Sited in a remote desert residence built by Lautner almost 70 years ago, the property was commissioned by Hollywood movie producer Lucien Hubbard who wanted a holiday retreat where he could escape from L.A. with actress Mary Pickford.