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All Photos/kitchen/floors : brick/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Brick Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.
The kitchen is set off of the dining area.