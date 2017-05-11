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All Photos/kitchen/floors : brick/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Brick Floors Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A nearby, built-in coffee station was designed to look more like a furniture piece, with white rift oak stained ebony, to match the cabinets in the island.
Wall-mounted kitchen cabinets accentuate the feeling of space. The use of light woods and clean lines create a calming, meditative atmosphere.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features custom-made cabinetry and countertops.
Merlin Eayrs and Zoe Chan Eayrs with their daughter.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.
The kitchen is set off of the dining area.
Simple shapes rule in this studio building. The shape of the rectangular central window is echoed in the plain cabinets that form the kitchen.
“People should choose objects for their home with passion, love, and emotion. You must give your interior some time to grow with your experiences. Let it be a combination of important discoveries from your own life.” —Resident Veerle Wenes