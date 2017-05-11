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All Photos/kitchen/floors : brick/appliances : wall oven

Kitchen Brick Floors Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

Wall-mounted kitchen cabinets accentuate the feeling of space. The use of light woods and clean lines create a calming, meditative atmosphere.
Simple shapes rule in this studio building. The shape of the rectangular central window is echoed in the plain cabinets that form the kitchen.