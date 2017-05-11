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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Metal Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A new kitchen supplants former servants' quarters. "The [Beck] family didn't go back in the kitchen much; today, we kind of live in the kitchen," says Bodron+Fruit principal Svend Bodron.