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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Metal Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.