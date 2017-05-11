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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/cabinets : laminate

Kitchen Metal Counters Laminate Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The home’s philosophy was inspired by the works of Alvar Aalto and Louis Kahn. The use of locally available and low-cost pine and Carrara stone gives it an almost Scandinavian sensibility, which the couple describe as “Scandi meets carpentry modernism.”