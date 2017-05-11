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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Metal Counters Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
Beneath the white oak cabinets, ash limestone tiles from Artistic Tile’s Vestige collection form a chevron pattern.