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All Photos/kitchen/counters : metal/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Metal Counters Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Vibrant blue cabinets brighten up this kitchen and serve as a bold contrast to the exposed brick. The stainless-steel countertop wraps slightly up the wall, and creates a trough for storing items.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
In the kitchen, the team refinished the original cabinets, supplemented them as needed, and introduced a new stainless steel countertop. New appliances provide modern functionality.
The simple, efficient kitchen features a stainless-steel counter. From the kitchen, another staircase descends to a basement with a utility room, larder, and TV area.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
The view from the dining area into Nik's galley kitchen below.
The heart of Nik's home is a spacious galley kitchen fitted out with precision-cut cabinets, ceramic-coated stainless steel countertops and Siemens appliances.
A glimpse of the galley kitchen in Jon's house. Microcement flooring with underfloor heating can be found throughout both homes.