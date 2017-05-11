All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Marble Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, the couple kept the original cabinets and "beautiful, custom-rolled stainless-steel counters,” says Christine. They updated the island counter, flooring, and backsplash, adding Foro marble, Concrete Collaborative tiles, and Cle tile, respectively.
A large g<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">lass door at the rear of the home ties the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas on the first level to a sun-drenched courtyard filled with plantings.</span>
Don’t skip over the layout. “The most overlooked thing in kitchen design would be space design/planning,” says Curtis Popp of Popp Littrell Architecture. “No amount of expensive materials can compensate for a lack of foresight.”
Be selective about splurging. One of the hardest, yet potentially most satisfying, parts of staying on budget is learning where to save and where to splurge. There are certain items or pieces that are worthy of spending more on, whether it’s a sofa that will last you a decade or kitchen countertops that will really help improve the value of your home. Your contractor or other design professional can advise you on locations or pieces where a higher-quality product is important versus something more basic.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
The all-electric kitchen features oak cabinetry and a marble countertop.
The kitchen is a central gathering place for the Baker family. The custom cabinetry was painted a light white color to make it feel a part of the wall.
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
The backsplash in the kitchen is a frameless sliding window that offers natural cross ventilation. It currently frames the ti-tree fencing, but as the landscaping grows greenery will be visible.
The material palette is subtle, with a few feature elements. In the kitchen, for example, white cabinetry matches the wall finish for a seamless appearance, while the marble countertop is a nod to the owners’ Italian heritage and provides a natural focal point for entertaining.
A Kohler Whitehaven sink was used for the "main
Eliminating the bulky storage units on the right side introduced a breath of fresh air and gave the Airstream a sense of openness.
This 1960s home designed by William Krisel embraces the rugged nature of the desert in a modern, minimalist way. It is casual yet intentional, with each of the four bedrooms imbued with pattern and color—plus, there’s a separated bedroom for in-laws equipped with its own kitchen.
Caesarstone countertops were selected for the kitchen, alongside a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a Wolf gas range. "We picked a Chicago faucet, because the owner loved how it hadn't changed in 100 years," Davis says.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
The dining table and chairs in the kitchen were handcrafted by the homeowner from timber harvested on-site.
The front and back doors are only 12 feet apart from one another, separated by the living space at the heart of the home. The open floor plan allows the living space, den, dining room, and kitchen to flow into each other, while the way the volumes are positioned makes each space feel distinct—this works well for entertaining both large and small groups.
A full-length skylight above the floating steel shelf in the kitchen allows light to stream across the Venetian plaster wall and bounce off the high-gloss white shelf. “It creates an ever-changing and ethereal experience,” says designer Jamie Chioco. The ceramic dishes and plates displayed on the shelf are from Kinn Home.
The kitchen countertops and backsplash are Carrara marble slabs, while the cabinetry is crafted from vertical-grain white oak, which adds warmth while contributing to the brightness of the interior palette.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
Extending the open shelves across the window in the kitchen maximized the area for storage, creating a visually appealing way to display the couple's collection of ceramic tableware.
Shands paired maple wood kitchen cabinets with veined marble countertops to provide character to the space without overwhelming it. "These materials, complemented by the open shelves with stacked ceramics, are key to the experience," she says. Sub-Zero undercounter refrigerators and freezer opened the kitchen up to allow for more counter space.
The kitchen includes a KV1 faucet from Vola and a cooktop from Novy.
“Removing the wall afforded a larger kitchen footprint, and made the space more inviting,” Hope-Kennedy says.
Dark wood floors were used throughout the ground level to unite the kitchen, living, and dining areas.
A Muuto light illuminates the newly opened kitchen.
This lakeside home in Quebec boasts a white kitchen with an elegant, white marble backsplash that adds just a touch of pizzazz to an otherwise simple and minimalist open kitchen.
Steps away from the living area is a bright and airy chef's kitchen. Boasting custom Poggepohl white-lacquer cabinetry and white-honed Carrera marble countertops, the kitchen also comes with a Gaggenau dishwasher, stainless-steel convection and steam ovens, as well as a SubZero wine cooler and refrigerator.
"The owner loves walnut and wanted something really warm and inviting that didn't feel rustic," Becky says. "She has a modern edge to her."
SHED added oversized sliding glass doors which allow for indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months, while new wood cabinetry establishes a clean, minimalist aesthetic, and an oversized, marble-topped island with a table extension provides room to cook, eat, and entertain. Oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck, while skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
"The combination of the materials makes for a contemporary yet timeless kitchen that will last a lifetime. We aim to design kitchens that not only look good but are made to stand the test of time." — Christine Stucker
When tapped to redesign a darling cottage in Brisbane's Little Italy, the team at Cavill Architects was inspired by "architecture with veneration for the past." As a result, the newly remodeled dwelling now pays homage to the Italian migrant workers' housing that was a crucial part of the Australian city's post-war settlement. The open kitchen has a warm Mediterranean-like feel and overlooks the central garden.
Black marble countertops and backsplash create a high-contrast look in the kitchen.
The majority of the kitchen is set into the rear back wall, which is painted black to ground the house in the sloped site.
The kitchen and dining space opens out onto the timber terrace, which has expansive water views.
A pop of red provides the perfect accent for the kitchen, which features marble from New Age Granite and Tiles and appliances by GE, Thermador, and Miele.
The front room features quarter-sawn white oak flooring. It’s painted in Green Smoke by Farrow & Ball, accented with Neon Red by Benjamin Moore.
In the kitchen, crisp white cabinets complement a walnut table from Space Furniture. Custom lighting from JD Lighting Tech emphasizes the verticality of the home. The dining chairs are from Industry West.
One unique touch is the mural in the kitchen.
A kitchen island was added with bar stools from Sawkille and Bestlite Pendants from Gubi.
The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
The large space also features Gaggenau appliances, including a built-in refrigerator, double ovens, and five-burner cooktop.
A monolithic stone kitchen with Emperador marble also features a wood bar top that stretches to connect a narrow counter along the window. Rossana cabinets with backlit bronze mirrored glass complement the decorative light fixtures by Henge.
The baby-blue cabinets contrast with a white subway-tiled backsplash and mosaic-tiled flooring. A large bay window overlooks the front driveway and lawn, while allowing tons of natural light into the space.
Along the left-hand side of the main entrance is a spacious kitchen and family room in the back. A massive, marble-topped island wraps around to form bar seating along one end.
In the kitchen, a huge central island is complete with marble countertops and cabinetry in a rustic-looking finish. Hutch-like cabinets sit along each of the opposite sides, while built-in appliances and shelving line the back wall.
A new gourmet kitchen is located behind the fireplace. The modern space features professional-grade appliances, marble countertops, and bronze accents.
A black marble backsplash, counters and tabletop contrast with white-painted cabinetry in the kitchen-and-dining area.
The angled mezzanine allows for a sunlight-filled kitchen-and-dining space, where oak parquet floors lend warm texture.
Blue-painted ceiling trim and pink velvet-upholstered chairs, from La Redoute, brighten the open-plan kitchen-and-dining area, where the angled edge of the built-in table mimics the mezzanine's edge.
Matte black cabinetry balances out the shiny fixtures and marble countertops in this low-key kitchen.
The front entry leads through a central corridor to the kitchen and living room. American cherry was selected for the cabinetry, with each piece of lumber purchased by the Brillharts at an auction and then stored in New Hampshire before being shipped to Miami and milled on site.
Another view of the kitchen showing the large window with stained glass clerestory windows. The sunny space overlooks the backyard.
Located at the back of the home, an updated kitchen offers modern cabinetry finished in dark, fumed oak with patinated brass inlay. Contrasting with the wood tones is Calacutta Paonazzo marble along the countertops and backsplash.
The Raskinds designed an open-concept kitchen with midcentury charm using Dunn Edwards paint in Deepest Sea and West Elm light fixtures. They replaced the original cabinetry with Semihandmade cabinetry, and built an island with a white-and-black marble slab from Stoneville. "We found this great panda-colored slab and knew we wanted to do a waterfall island to elevate the look of the IKEA doors," she says.
"Go with your gut, and don’t be afraid to mix things up as you go along," Owens advises. "Originally we didn’t have open shelves flanking the hood, but we added them at the last minute and now it’s one of my favorite elements of the space."
Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
123