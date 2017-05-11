All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/lighting : wall

21 Kitchen Marble Counters Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
"The narrowness of the house required the design to make effective yet frugal uses of space," explains the firm. "Precise positioning of walls, doors, and windows were crucial as each floor was planned to serve a purpose."
The elegant eat-in kitchen is one of the highlights of the renovation. It features a center island clad in Carrara marble, sleek custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances from Fisher & Paykel. There is also a skylight which floods the space with natural light.
The new kitchen has much more elbow room and an eat-in bar clad in graphic, black-and-white tile. Carrera marble tile laid in a herringbone pattern covers the backsplash, while the counters are honed marble, at the back, and walnut, at the island.
The floors are polished concrete. The architects incorporated locally sourced materials—from the tile to the marble countertops.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Molineus designed all of the storage units in the apartment, including the lacquered medium-density fiberboard cabinets under the kitchen sink, which is outfitted with a Vola faucet.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
On an agricultural estate in Portugal, Blaanc Studio designed a simple retreat that does its utmost not to interfere with the scenic backdrop. The home was built with rammed earth, which is known for its thermal properties that help maintain a mild temperature all year long. A large, open fireplace with plenty of wood storage is used to warm the living area in winter.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
In the open kitchen-dining combo, deep blue colors, brass accents, and marble textures blend to create a contemporary aesthetic.
Now, the new kitchen is ideal for cooking big meals and socializing. White cabinetry and Carrara marble counters lend an airy feel.
Lush plants and cool shades of blue and green bring a little nature into this chic, urban home.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.
The kitchen is defined by Olympian White Danby marble counters and backsplash by Stone Source. The Tractor stools are by Craig Bassam for BassamFellows.

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.