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All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/floors : rug

Kitchen Marble Counters Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
If your kitchen layout is already serving you well, focus on upgrading appliances, cabinetry, and finishings rather than rearranging everything.
By reconfiguring the spaces, the couple were able to add more windows and bring in more natural light. Two original elements of the house were left as is in a nod to its history: the dining room’s exposed Douglas fir ceiling and the brick chimney uncovered during the construction.
The updated kitchen features high-end appliances.
The kitchen is a mix of IKEA cabinets, custom white oak, and painted doors.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
The open chef’s kitchen boasts Carrara marble countertops, Viking appliances, and flows into a light-infused dining area.