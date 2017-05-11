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All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Marble Counters Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
With plenty of storage and pretty details like the scalloped pantry doors and oversized pendant light by Lana Launay, the new kitchen blends practicality with whimsy.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
This home that was built atop of home constructed in World War I is completely reimagined by Daniel Rabin and Annie Ritz of local architecture and design firm And And And Studio. Details like fluted white cabinetry in the kitchen give this LA home a posh look.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
After: By knocking out a wall and building a new island, the kitchen flows more cohesively into the living room and dining room. The
The marble countertops and gold hardware are a subtle nod to the past, while also fitting into today's trends.
When choosing an apartment to buy off-plan, one of the deciding factors for Jono was the size of the kitchen. "I noticed a lot of new apartments had extremely small kitchens,
Maintenance problems can be extremely expensive to repair.
Kasey and Nick chose to keep the long, reclaimed-marble countertop in the kitchen, which had been renovated by the previous owners of the 1954 Wendell Lovett home.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
Sculptural plywood walls weave new life into a 19th-century Parisian apartment while preserving its historic Haussmannien features.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The vintage-modern look is accentuated by an elegantly curved, Calacatta marble backsplash that frames the Lacanche range. The countertop is also Calacatta marble.
Without its former bulky, outdated cabinetry, the new kitchen feels much more spacious. Additional windows and a light color palette creates a breezy feel. The custom-made kitchen island was crafted from Oregon white oak with a Pyrolave (enameled lava stone) countertop. The Balls suspension light is by Parachina. JHID also seamlessly added a period-appropriate, pressed-tin ceiling that looks original to the home.
Eliminating the bulky storage units on the right side introduced a breath of fresh air and gave the Airstream a sense of openness.
Clara kept the kitchen, which had been freshly remodeled prior to her moving in, appreciating the high-quality fixtures.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
Designer Jesse Vickers used Rio Venato quartz in her own home in Charleston, South Carolina.
Interior Designer Stephanie Dyer in the completed project.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer was inspired by all of the original curved details throughout the home, and wove subtle references into the kitchen’s design, including the scalloped detail in the stone counter and backsplash, the curving walls of the stove alcove, and at the coved ceilings.
Removing the dropped ceilings had a dramatic effect on the perceived size of the room. “I think the ceiling height alone changed how that space felt,” says Dyer.
The team added a bank of windows above the sink to flood the room with light. The ceiling pendants are from Allied Maker and the stool is the Cherner Counter Stool from Design Within Reach.
Per the clients’ request, the kitchen skews to a predominantly white color palette, with the bespoke island providing contrast.
The couple’s day begins in the kitchen. Bryan has a ritual of making coffee for Danielle and tea for himself.
Since the home is something of a pied-à-terre for the clients, its design is geared more toward short-term stays than full-time living. That means spaces like the kitchen are set up for entertaining. Notice the curve on the cabinetry, counter, and backsplash, which is Calacatta Macchia Vecchia marble. All of the appliances are from Fisher & Paykel, and the wall sconce is a Gabriel Scott single Welles pendant in smoked glass and brushed brass.
The large barbecue anchors the quincho, a designated space to cook and host guests.
The kitchen’s marble counter was the only thing brought in from Santiago—all other materials were sourced locally.
As the home’s concept was developed, the dining and kitchen volume was configured first. "The idea is that it can work independently from the rest of the house; it has associated bathrooms and independent access," says Sánchez.
Darci and Dale in their kitchen with Ricarda, a pup they are fostering during the COVID-19 crisis. "Our homes are a place of refuge—a manifestation of our lives—and change as we do," says Dale. "A home allows one to surround themselves with objects that reflect their histories, encounters, and experiences."
A large, marble island is the focal point of this all-white kitchen, with the marble backsplash helping to tie the space together.
Bright, white, and airy. This Toronto kitchen features a 13-foot Calacatta marble island, countertops, and a matching backsplash that pair perfectly with the custom white aluminum cabinets.
Hard at work in my kitchen, slicing up lemon snacking cake and smiling at my pooch.
My kitchen—where all the magic happens—is galley style, which makes maneuvering easy-peasy. Through the doorway at the end of the galley is my pantry (where the wall oven and microwave live) and my tiny, sweet (pun intended) office, complete with Farrow and Ball’s Calamine-colored trim (pink is my favorite color).
In the kitchen, crisp white cabinets complement a walnut table from Space Furniture. Custom lighting from JD Lighting Tech emphasizes the verticality of the home. The dining chairs are from Industry West.
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
A kitchen island was added with bar stools from Sawkille and Bestlite Pendants from Gubi.
The client fell in love with this marble-and-quartz countertop, which is called Super White. The kitchen features a Gaggenau refrigerator, Julien sink, BlueStar range, and Ochre kitchen stools as well.
A Kohler sink and drain accompany a Waterworks faucet under the new window. The custom cabinetry is painted with Farrow and Ball’s Light Gray, and the rug is from Lawrence of La Brea.
The new layout feels more open and spacious, thanks in part to strategic open shelving and chicken wire on the cabinet fronts. All of the bowls and boards are by Elsie Green, and the ceramics are from Jenni Kayne.
Detail of the kitchen countertop and marble slabs
The remodeled kitchen features high-end appliances and a marble-wrapped island.
The kitchen is grounded by a Carrera marble island, over which hangs a set of opaline pendant lamps from the 1970s. The bar stools are also vintage from the 1970s, while the bright green chairs around the dining table are by Bruno Rey.
In the kitchen, a huge central island is complete with marble countertops and cabinetry in a rustic-looking finish. Hutch-like cabinets sit along each of the opposite sides, while built-in appliances and shelving line the back wall.
The large picture window overlooks the pool and spa.
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