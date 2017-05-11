Kitchen Marble Counters Stone Counters Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/counters : stone

The open, 920-square-foot loft felt right to homeowners and creative couple Aubrey Ament and Will Glaser, but they needed to separate public and private spaces. A thick wall of storage did the trick.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
The cabinets have no exposed hardware and mimic the materials and detailing of the couple's birch plywood dining table.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
Cathie Hong kept the wood paneling in the adjoining multipurpose room, preserving the warm, midcentury feel.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
A large dark wood stained island provides extra storage and work space for both the parents and the children.

