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All Photos/kitchen/counters : marble/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Marble Counters Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.
The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE