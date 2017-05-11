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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/sinks : undermount

Kitchen Laminate Counters Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
The kitchen is filled with ’60s-era features. A built-in AM/FM radio and an electric NuTone grilling station are located along the right counter area.
Minimal updates have been made to the kitchen, which features original NuTone appliances and birch cabinetry. A large window sits above the sink and overlooks the backyard.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
A cooking classroom contributes to the students' well-rounded education.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
The airstream's stove, heating, and hot water systems all run on propane. Electricity powers important amenities such as the air conditioner and the mini-fridge. Outlets provide extra power to run personal items like laptops and phones.
The minimalist kitchen features chic ceramics and a matte black faucet.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The compact kitchen features plenty of counter space. The cabinet fronts are made from reclaimed longleaf pine sheathing from a local bungalow.
Glazed, timber-framed folding doors separate the interior living area from the balcony.
Timber ties the kitchen and dining area to the outdoors, from the exposed wood ceiling joists to Arauco plywood on the island topped with Corian solid surface.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
The sink organizer is from Joseph & Joseph, while the white porcelain vase is from Timea Sido.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen are located in the largest wing.
The kitchen has ample storage space and a sleek design.
Kitchen
Kitchen