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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Laminate Counters Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
The OSB-clad living and sleeping area leads to a bold blue bathroom in this renovated home in Albino, in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. The white fittings and fixtures in the bathroom echo the retro white cabinet handles used in the kitchen.
A green laminate countertop by Abet Laminati is surrounded by Norman Foster’s Emeco 20-06 counter stools at the island in the kitchen, which has an integrated Frigidaire induction range, Faber Cylindra Isola range hood, Blomberg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel fridge, and flat-grain fir plywood cabinets by Portland craftsman Doug Chamblin.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
A wine rack keeps bottles safe while on the open road.
A maple tabletop and shelves complement the flooring. The cabinets are painted in a soothing Inchra Blue.
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
The dining table is paired with N01 dining chairs by Nendo for Fritz Hansen. The chairs are assembled from 23 wooden pieces.
Custom cabinetry in the kitchen is built from white oak and topped with Caesarstone counters. The floors are engineered hardwood.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
A two-burner stove, refrigerator, and sink give the owners a fully operational kitchen to prepare meals.
Outside of the brick hued core, walls are white to maximize light.
A steel kitchen fan cylinder stands as the anchor in the kitchen with white, plastic dome overhead disguising a spotlight to replace a ceiling lamp. Small globe sconces provide extra light on the backsplash.
The entire kitchen wall by Lignum Cabinets is made from laminates and features functional peg board-like shelving above the sink, allowing it to be customized to the homeowner's needs.
The design of this Australian houseboat features a soft, modern color palette. Here, light sage laminate kitchen cabinets are paired with leather recessed pulls.
In addition to plenty of cabinetry, the light-filled kitchen also features stainless-steel appliances and a polished concrete floor. The central island offers more space to gather and meal-prep.
The kitchen, built with imported Tasmanian oak and plywood, features one of the most beloved details from Pam’s Cross-Stitch House—a kitchen island with a mirrored base—but the floating bench here is shaped differently to represent Arthur. "[The mirror] lightens the space in many ways, so you don’t feel like the island is taking over," says Dunin. Graphic backsplash tiles fom Academy Tile run into laminate countertops with a plywood edge. The refrigerator is Fisher & Paykel, and the combo oven and cooktop is V-ZUG.
The sleek white-and-concrete interior fit-out provides a contemporary, open-plan living space for the young family.
Another view of the kitchen, which offers plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. A central island offers an additional prep area, while large windows provide views of the yard.
A large peninsula separates the kitchen, which features period Allmilno finishes. The space has since been upgraded with modern appliances and fixtures.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The laundry is conveniently placed just off the kitchen.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A green linoleum countertop and black cabinets add a pop of color to the wood interiors. Open shelving provides additional storage.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
The staircase’s open treads and slim, cable railing avoid blocking sight lines outside. A modest material palette, including a concrete floor, wood cabinetry, and charcoal laminate counters, cedes to the views.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
A look at the sink in the galley kitchen with a subway tile backsplash. Eccotemp FVI 1-2 tankless water heater (purchased from Home Depot) is hooked up to the water supply.
A Vissiani refrigerator stands next to the kitchen's formica countertops. The lights are from Ecopower.
The open kitchen features ample storage and a breakfast bar.
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