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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Laminate Counters Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
A green laminate countertop by Abet Laminati is surrounded by Norman Foster’s Emeco 20-06 counter stools at the island in the kitchen, which has an integrated Frigidaire induction range, Faber Cylindra Isola range hood, Blomberg dishwasher, Fisher & Paykel fridge, and flat-grain fir plywood cabinets by Portland craftsman Doug Chamblin.
Black wall ovens, streamlined pendants, and a Vola faucet offer notes of contrast in the all-white kitchen. Solid-colored Corian covers the counters and the backsplash. On the window wall, the Corian backsplash is flush with white-painted drywall at the end of the counter run.
For the renovation of this Portland midcentury kitchen, Risa Boyer started by removing a wall and converting the former galley kitchen into an open plan that shares space with the living and dining areas. Now, the centerpiece of the kitchen is a generous island with plywood cabinetry veneered with vertical-grain Douglas fir and a Caesarstone counter with a waterfall treatment at one end.
The kitchen features whitewashed Douglas fir joinery with an enamel splatterware worktop by Vlaze on a seamless resin floor by Puur. Plants bring a relaxed feeling to the interior.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
The open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy sitting nook. The tall tongue-and-groove ceiling provides an open, airy feel.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
The kitchen has original globe pendant lighting and ample storage space.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
The kitchen updates remain true to the home’s midcentury character. Terrazzo tiles are used throughout the home.
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
A closer look at the kitchen.
The kitchen cabinetry is also original and contributes to the authentic midcentury vibe.
High-performance windows let in plenty of natural light while air conditioning keeps the home cool.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.
The kitchen is set off of the dining area.
custom made kitchen
Timber ties the kitchen and dining area to the outdoors, from the exposed wood ceiling joists to Arauco plywood on the island topped with Corian solid surface.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Suraya provided His Builders with reference images for the look, and feel that she wanted for her new kitchen. One of her requirements was for a versatile island.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
The kitchen was the only room to get a full renovation, so Dine invested in a sleek Bulthaup b3 kitchen system designed by Chris Tosdevin of Bulthaup’s Santa Monica, California, showroom. The stainless-steel workspace and slate-gray laminate countertop and cabinets jibe with the house’s minimalist aesthetic while affording a nice contrast with the overriding whiteness. Perhaps more importantly, though, the hardworking dark surfaces hide dirt and wear far better than lighter hues.
The kitchen appliances are by Mora and the sink is by Franke.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
A kitchen, complete with a small dining area, allows guests to reverse roles and host the hosts. The blue Muuto Unfold light accents against the otherwise black and white space; the chairs are Hay Copenhague bar stools.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
A built-in display cabinet adds storage, while also enhancing the authentic midcentury feel.
The updated kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele appliances.
The open layout flows from the kitchen into the dining and living areas.
Kitchen
A bright and elegant kitchen.