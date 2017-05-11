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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Laminate Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen opens directly onto the dining room; the 1954 article in Good Housekeeping noted that the dining room was separated from the walled garden by large sliding glass doors, "uniting indoors and out."
The kitchen updates remain true to the home’s midcentury character. Terrazzo tiles are used throughout the home.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.