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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Laminate Counters Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Studio Becker Xu streamlined the kitchen by building all of the appliances into the millwork. The budget-friendly countertops are a Formica solid surface.
Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Kitchen
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
Custom cabinetry in the kitchen is built from white oak and topped with Caesarstone counters. The floors are engineered hardwood.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
Black wall ovens, streamlined pendants, and a Vola faucet offer notes of contrast in the all-white kitchen. Solid-colored Corian covers the counters and the backsplash. On the window wall, the Corian backsplash is flush with white-painted drywall at the end of the counter run.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
The chef's kitchen includes ample counter-space for meal prep, as well as bespoke cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a large central island.
The large kitchen sits beneath several broad glass panels along the ceiling. The contemporary space is open on three sides, finished in simple white cabinetry with a pop of color along the backsplash.
A spacious kitchen sits behind the living room and is open to the smaller family room featuring a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves.
Originally built in 1996, the home was recently treated to a complete overhaul.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A cooking classroom contributes to the students' well-rounded education.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen was relocated from the back of the space to the center. Here, Corian has been used for the countertops, backsplash, and sills.
Timber ties the kitchen and dining area to the outdoors, from the exposed wood ceiling joists to Arauco plywood on the island topped with Corian solid surface.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
Light wood floors and ceilings, and a glossy white kitchen give the interiors a bright, modern and minimalist feel.
Kitchen
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
A two-way carpentry wall made from a sheet of tempered glass – 113 CM high and 208 CM wide – the wall divides the kitchen and the bathroom space, while letting light from the bathroom window infiltrate into the cooking area