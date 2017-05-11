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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/floors : laminate

Kitchen Laminate Counters Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
A narrow spice rack pulls out from the cabinetry and offers efficient storage in the kitchen.
The kitchen displays cabinetry painted a shade of deep green accented by rose-gold hardware. The couple sourced the cabinetry for free from an ad on Craigslist. Beyond, a sliding barn door ($80) leads to the bathroom.