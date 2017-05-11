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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Laminate Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
Kitchen: doors in eucalyptus wood and brass, countertop in high-thickness laminate Polaris by Abet, designed by Marcante-Testa, built by Materia Design and Om Project, faucets from Bellosta, lighting from Atelier Areti.