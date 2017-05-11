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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/counters : metal

Kitchen Laminate Counters Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
Kitchen.