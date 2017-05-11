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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Laminate Counters Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Kitchen
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Kitchen
Kitchen: doors in eucalyptus wood and brass, countertop in high-thickness laminate Polaris by Abet, designed by Marcante-Testa, built by Materia Design and Om Project, faucets from Bellosta, lighting from Atelier Areti.