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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/backsplashes : wood

Kitchen Laminate Counters Wood Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

All the amenities packed into a caravan.
Ceilings that are over 10 feet tall provide a feeling of airiness for the tiny home.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
The OSB-clad living and sleeping area leads to a bold blue bathroom in this renovated home in Albino, in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy. The white fittings and fixtures in the bathroom echo the retro white cabinet handles used in the kitchen.
For now, the second sleeping loft functions as a closet.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add a pop of color to the wood-clad interior. Large bi-fold doors intensify the indoor-outdoor connection, extending the living space to the adjacent decking.
A compact kitchen is custom-built for each space. A curved doorway leads to the bathroom.
The kitchen has exposed concrete block walls and open shelving.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
A green linoleum countertop and black cabinets add a pop of color to the wood interiors. Open shelving provides additional storage.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The birch cooler has details such as genuine leather handles and dovetail joinery.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
The galley allows you to cook outdoors in style.