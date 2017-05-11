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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/backsplashes : porcelain tile

Kitchen Laminate Counters Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.