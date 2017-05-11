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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Laminate Counters Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.