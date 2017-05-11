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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/appliances : range

Kitchen Laminate Counters Range Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
Spring cleaning is the perfect time to move larger appliances and heavier pieces of furniture to clean all the dirt, dust, and grime that is usually left unnoticed.
With a ’60 space-age feel, the small kitchen is made larger by an elongated, postmodern glass table, complete with Eames fiberglass chairs upholstered in Alexander Girard fabric. The brown fabric of the chairs plays off the walnut teak vinyl cupboards, and black 1940s vintage cabinet pulls provide a soft complement to the shiny, black subway tile backsplash.
The interior of the tiny home, which features a sleeping loft above the living room, is finished with vinyl flooring and white pine walls.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
"I never want to make healthy living feel like this unattainable thing," says Keri. "I think it comes down to small steps people can take that eventually turn into a big-picture lifestyle. Eating whole foods, staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and reducing stress all begin from square one." She designed her kitchen with help from Scavolini.
The kitchen has a simple design and utilizes low-cost materials so that the client could fabricate it using a limited selection of tools.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
A two-burner stove, refrigerator, and sink give the owners a fully operational kitchen to prepare meals.
The chef's kitchen includes ample counter-space for meal prep, as well as bespoke cabinetry, top-of-the-line appliances, and a large central island.
The large kitchen sits beneath several broad glass panels along the ceiling. The contemporary space is open on three sides, finished in simple white cabinetry with a pop of color along the backsplash.
In addition to plenty of cabinetry, the light-filled kitchen also features stainless-steel appliances and a polished concrete floor. The central island offers more space to gather and meal-prep.
The kitchen, built with imported Tasmanian oak and plywood, features one of the most beloved details from Pam’s Cross-Stitch House—a kitchen island with a mirrored base—but the floating bench here is shaped differently to represent Arthur. "[The mirror] lightens the space in many ways, so you don’t feel like the island is taking over," says Dunin. Graphic backsplash tiles fom Academy Tile run into laminate countertops with a plywood edge. The refrigerator is Fisher & Paykel, and the combo oven and cooktop is V-ZUG.
Sunlight dramatically descends into the kitchen from additional clerestory windows. The space has been modernized with period-appropriate cabinetry and professional-grade appliances.
The retro kitchen features period appliances, as well as modern upgrades. Crisp white cabinetry and formica countertops provide plenty of space for cooking.
Minimal updates have been made to the kitchen, which features original NuTone appliances and birch cabinetry. A large window sits above the sink and overlooks the backyard.
A blue glass mosaic backsplash declares the home's coastal location. The modern kitchen offers professional-grade appliances, custom white cabinetry, and a large peninsula.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
This light, airy, state-of-the-art kitchen sits at the front of the home, looking into the living area. Gaggenau appliances pair with a dramatic, stainless-steel oven hood. A bright yellow wall sculpture by Brad Howe channels the sun, adding visual interest, while white Corian countertops keeps the space feeling sleek.
A look at the open kitchen. Bar seating creates an additional casual spot to eat.
The main floor hosts the open-plan living areas and a full bath. In the kitchen, black walnut cabinets are topped with counters composed of Baltic birch plywood with Fenix laminate. The floor is honed gray concrete throughout.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
The staircase’s open treads and slim, cable railing avoid blocking sight lines outside. A modest material palette, including a concrete floor, wood cabinetry, and charcoal laminate counters, cedes to the views.
Modern green cabinetry contrasts brightly with the home’s historic shell. Custom triangular brass pulls designed by the architects echoe the brass accents on the nearby threshold between the living and dining rooms. The island top is Marmoleum, while the counter along the wall is stainless steel, which syncs with the Bertazzoni range.
The kitchen updates remain true to the home’s midcentury character. Terrazzo tiles are used throughout the home.
The original midcentury kitchen is in good condition, but could benefit from updates.
Draper's frame consists of cold-rolled steel and closed-cell spray insulation for the floor, walls, and roof. Land Ark RV added an extra layer of rigid insulation outside the framing for the walls and ceiling.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.
The kitchen is set off of the dining area.
Kitchen.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
A bright and elegant kitchen.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
Triangular windows let plenty of light in.
Guest Kitchen has Gaggenau cooktop, Han Grohe faucet with Stainless steel Kohler sink.