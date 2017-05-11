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All Photos/kitchen/counters : laminate/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Laminate Counters Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
To increase the visual space, Herrmann took advantage of the bucolic, hillside setting, and made it a vital part of the interior experience. Every room features at least one large window, each showcasing a different view of the ever-changing landscape: mountains from the living room, woods from the kitchen, and wooded hillsides from the rooms upstairs.
Glass walls and sliding doors connect the first level to the lush yard and garden.
Cork flooring knits the main living spaces together.
Simple leather pulls adorn the cabinet faces, while open shelves put everyday items within easy reach.
A warm palette of birch plywood with olive green linoleum outfits the kitchen.
Black wall ovens, streamlined pendants, and a Vola faucet offer notes of contrast in the all-white kitchen. Solid-colored Corian covers the counters and the backsplash. On the window wall, the Corian backsplash is flush with white-painted drywall at the end of the counter run.
White laminate cabinets are the perfect solution to keep costs down for the small, open kitchen in this Madrid apartment.
Another view of the kitchen, which offers plenty of cabinetry and countertop space. A central island offers an additional prep area, while large windows provide views of the yard.
A large peninsula separates the kitchen, which features period Allmilno finishes. The space has since been upgraded with modern appliances and fixtures.
The roomy kitchen overlooks the backyard, with plenty of windows to brighten the space. A separate entrance provides access to the rear patio.
The home’s open floor plan allows for easy flow between the living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings make the property feel much larger than its actual size.
In the kitchen, blue cabinets add another captivating burst of color.
The laundry is conveniently placed just off the kitchen.
The wood-paneled kitchen, which has a breakfast bar and an extended countertop, overlooks a cozy den.
The kitchen has exposed concrete block walls and open shelving.
A look at the open kitchen. Bar seating creates an additional casual spot to eat.
The open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, a dining area, and a cozy sitting nook. The tall tongue-and-groove ceiling provides an open, airy feel.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
PLANT Architect Inc. reworked the kitchen in the Berkely Live/Work Residence; it's now an airy, open social area.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
One of the most important areas of the house for Berk was the kitchen, as Elrod was struggling to figure out how to be a family without his wife. The kitchen is designed for Elrod to cook for his sons without really having to think about it. "So he could just be the dad and live in that moment."
The galley kitchen has original cabinetry and countertops, all in excellent condition according to the listing. It also has updated stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and direct access to the atrium and the enormous two-car garage.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen from another angle looking into the living spaces.
The kitchen has been remodeled and updated with a center island and stainless steel appliances.
Wood paneling and globe pendant lighting add an authentic midcentury vibe.
Kitchen.
kitchen, based on original designs by Bruno Taut, around 1927
kitchen design, modern comfort hidden + fully applicable
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.