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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/sinks : wall mount

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.