Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

White walls and wood accents create a subdued, relaxing vibe. A skylight draws light into the cooking and living spaces from above, while large windows provide views of the California scenery.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
Kitchen: View of Custom Stainless Steel Cooking Station
View of Kitchen From Living Area
View of Original Kitchen Cabinets

