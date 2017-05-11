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All Photos/kitchen/counters : engineered quartz/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Engineered Quartz Counters Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The clients have a large collection of indoor plants, and 4 S Architecture designed a scheme with plenty of spots to display plants, from the deep windowsills to the semi-recessed extractor above the island that features an integrated shelf. “We had originally specified a fully flush extractor system, but they are very expensive,” says architect, Julia Hamson. “We went for one that is semi-recessed, so was cost effective but still has less visual impact than a dropped extractor.”
The kitchen cabinets have also been cleverly designed by 4 S Architecture to combine a luxury appearance with cost-effective construction. The carcasses were sourced from DIY Kitchens and delivered preassembled, which cut down on labor costs. While the white cabinet doors are also from DIY Kitchens, the cherry veneered doors are bespoke. “We worked with as many off-the-shelf products as we could to minimise cost and added a few bespoke items to elevate the scheme,” explains architect Julia Hamson.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The white terrazzo floor was made the "old-school" way, in situ with large marble stones. The counters are Silestone Black Tebas.
The new kitchen has facilitated lessons in cooking for the couple. "We wanted a big, comfortable kitchen to learn how to cook," says Martin. "We invented a method where we invite friends to cook with us, and we learn by doing."
Sarah Sherman Samuel is a Los Angeles-based interior and product designer. She is known for effortlessly combining styles to create unique spaces, coveted products, and Pinterest worthy images.
A subdued and simple textured wall finish of plaster with Portola Lime Wash in Blonde decorates the exterior wall of the kitchen. For cabinet hardware, Sarah had her own collection The Half Moon made in wood. She worked with a local fabricator to make the prototypes and from there, a new wood hardware line was born.
White Dome Pendant lights from Allied Maker hang above the Caesarstone quartz island. The waterfall edges provide a clean, modern look.
Brass panels decorate the back face of the island, drawing in Sarah's personal metal touch. Wood counter stools from The Citizenry provide the perfect wood accent which connects to the warmth of the wood ceiling above.
A 36" matte white Cafe Appliance range with metal hardware is paired with a dramatic marble backsplash and concealed range hood with a drywall surround.
The warmth and softness of the wood ceiling is brought down to the cabinets with elegant touches such as the brass island panels, wood counter stools, and wood hardware.
Paired with white, the wood ceiling is no longer an eye sore but a touch of warmth in this subdued and serene kitchen space.
Here, a brick backsplash makes this black kitchen pop.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
The sink configuration proved to be a tricky dilemma in this kitchen. A corner sink seemed to be the best solution for ample prep space and cabinet storage. With limited finish and cost options for a corner sink, the designers decided to pair two sinks together - a large single basin and a small bar sink - to maximize functionality and space.
A storage wall with tall cabinets addresses many of the family's storage needs including refrigeration, dry food storage, and freezer space. A panel-ready under-counter freezer drawer combo worked perfectly alongside a 24-inch built-in panel ready Fridge. A full-height pantry accommodates food storage while doubling as an appliance garage complete with a counter surface inside.
For this growing and active family, the open concept works great for cooking and dining, with plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
It also features a fun, tropical-themed wet bar.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The sleek, modern kitchen is perfect for cooking and entertaining, with a large island and designer appliances.
The gourmet kitchen features panoramic views and Sub-Zero, Viking, and Fisher Paykel appliances.
The retrofit of this Portland midcentury-modern home takes inspiration from Richard Neutra, Saul Zaik, and John Yeon.
Walls were knocked down to create an open chef's kitchen fitted with retro blue cabinetry complemented by a dark blue tile backsplash.
Kitchen from Dada Italy